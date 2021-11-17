See Justin Bieber transform into an animated avatar for upcoming virtual concert

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Justin Bieber enters the metaverse on Thursday with a free, virtual concert on the platform Wave. Ahead of the show, Wave teased the massive world they created to host the musical affair.

The official trailer shows Justin’s virtual avatar interacting with concertgoers through a series of colorful backgrounds, including a tranquil green backdrop of rolling green hills, the ocean illuminated by the setting sun, as well as Justin performing on the hood of a car parked in a city intersection.

It appears Justin can interact with his surroundings as he performs, with the trailer showing his avatar — which he will control using real-time motion-capture technology — creating splashes of light and fireworks as he sings.

Wave says fans will also be able to interact with and influence the concert’s performances and environments.

The “Peaches” singer will perform songs off his new album, Justice, which will serve as the perfect teaser for his upcoming world tour.

You can sign up on Wave.watch and experience the event for free on November 18 starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. It will be rebroadcast on both the Wave platform and on YouTube on November 20 and 21 for fans worldwide in their respective time zones.

