See Hailey Bieber's yummy Valentine's Day gift to Justin

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagicJustin Bieber’s wife Hailey gave him a yummy Valentine’s Day gift this year.

According to People, she surprised Justin with a pink bedazzled Dreamsicle, designed by digital artist Dan Life. The sculpture, worth $10,000, is made of more than 12,000 hand-set crystals and made to look like a dripping popsicle. It’s one of only 10 ever created.

Previously, Justin and Hailey put some of the artist’s other bedazzled works up for bid at a charity auction back in December. Kylie Jenner snagged a green jeweled beanie baby sculpture for $12,000.

As for Justin’s gift to Hailey, it might just be his new album, Changes, which came out today. The album was largely inspired by his relationship with the model.

"This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it's so fresh," Justin tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "There's so much more to learn about commitment, and building trust, and foundation. I'm looking forward to continuing to build and make music that's going to reflect that."

In episode eight of his YouTube docu-series Seasons, which hit YouTube Premium on Wednesday, the couple gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their intimate South Carolina wedding last September. In one scene, Justin is seen singing his song “One Less Lonely Girl” to Hailey at the reception.

