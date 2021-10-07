See Britney Spears’ sons all grown up in new Instagram post

Britney & sons in 2013; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Two weeks ago, Britney Spears wrote a post celebrating her sons’ birthdays, and explained that because Sean Preston and Jayden James are now teenagers, they’re very sensitive about her posting pictures of them. But now, you can see that both boys, who are 16 and 15, respectively, are all grown up.

As Page Six reports, Eddie Morales, a good friend of the boys’ father, Kevin Federline, has posted a series of photos, several of which feature him posing with the boys. Both are tall and resemble their parents quite a bit. Morales is evidently so close to the boys that he refers to them as his “nephews.”

“During times of grief knowing u have#familyreally feels worth living,” Morales captioned the pics. “Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then my hands now look at#life how beautiful gods work is … love you bro@federline4real.” It’s not clear what “times of grief” Morales is currently going through.

Along with the series of photos is a video of Jayden playing the piano — quite impressively — and Morales writes, “NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD [Federline] HAS BEEN.”

In Britney’s birthday post for her boys, she wrote, “It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing…And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome!”

Morales’ photos prove she wasn’t just exaggerating.

