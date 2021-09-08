See Ariana Grande in trailer for new Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

Courtesy Netflix

Surprise! Ariana Grande is one of the many stars in a new Netflix movie called Don’t Look Up — she appears briefly in the trailer that’s just dropped.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as a professor and a grad student, respectively, who discover that a comet is on a direct collision course with Earth. They try to warn everyone, but nobody appears to care that in six months, we’re all going to die. So they embark on a media tour, and even meet with the president, played by Meryl Streep. But capturing a distracted public’s attention proves more difficult than you would think.

It’s not clear what part Ariana plays but you can see her 40 seconds into the trailer, wearing some kind of complicated studded leather headpiece. In one of the first-look photos released by Netflix, you can see Ari snuggling with Kid Cudi, who also appears in the film.

Oh, by the way, Don’t Look Up is a comedy: It’s directed by Adam McKay, who brought us The Big Short, Vice, Anchorman and Stepbrothers. The starry cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Chiklis and many more.

Don’t Look Up premieres on Netflix December 24.

