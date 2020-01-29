Second episode of 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' goes behind-the-scenes of his recording process

Courtesy YouTube Originals

Courtesy YouTube OriginalsThe second episode of Justin Bieber’s YouTube docu-series Seasons is out, and this one takes us inside the recording process for his new album, Changes.

In the ep, titled “Bieber Is Back,” we see Justin experimenting with different songs on the guitar, piano and drums over the course of several months before he steps into the studio to lay down the tracks. As he records new songs like “Yummy,” we get a glimpse into his perfectionism as he sings the same line over and over until he gets it right.

“The reason why I sing it 50 times and people may not understand -- I want it perfect,” he says. “I can never remake this album. Once it comes out, it’s out. So it’s gotta be perfect.”

The episode also includes interviews with his friend and creative director Ryan Good and his producer/mixer/engineer Josh Gudwin, as well as manager Scooter Braun and Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber.

Justin’s album, Changes, comes out February 14. Seasons debuts new episodes every Monday and Wednesday at noon ET.

