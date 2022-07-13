Sean Paul teams up with Gwen Stefani for new song “Light My Fire”

Fernando Hevia

Sean Paul is back and is getting a little help from his friend Gwen Stefani in his new and nostalgic-themed music video, “Light My Fire.”

The clip dropped Wednesday, which sees the pair — and a bunch of women — hanging out at a house party. While Gwen is downstairs while everyone is grooving to the music, Sean is upstairs and flirting with a woman — who’s dressed in a glittery dress — who’s sitting in a bathtub.

Gwen has her hair twisted into a top knot with blond dreads spilling out from either side, and she’s dressed in the colors of the Jamaican flag.

The song’s third collaborator, Shenseea, then makes her dramatic entrance and the party steps on the gas — the drinks start pouring and people begin lighting up. The video ends with someone throwing meat on the grill as it erupts into flames.

“‘Light My Fire’ is an epic dream come [true],” Sean said of his new music video in a press release. “I’ve been a fan of Gwen Stefani forever and Shenseea — I am so proud of all she’s accomplished in such a short time.”

He continued, “‘Light My Fire’ is a big, bad lovers rock song and we had to represent it with a big, bad video. We went retro on the attire in the video, and basically getting ready to party and some lovers rocking. It’s a vibe we hope everyone gets when they listen to the track — feel good and party lovers rock style.”

“Light My Fire” can be heard off Sean’s new album, Scorcha, which is out now. You can also catch the trio performing the new song Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which begins airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

