Sea Turtles Thriving Because Humans Aren’t At The Beach

As people are staying off of beaches due to the pandemic, sea turtles have been able to nest peacefully and are actually thriving. According to researchers at Loggerhead Marine Life Center and one senior manager said “It’s going to be a very good year for leatherbacks.”

The Sea Turtle Conservancy’s senior director says that thousands of turtles are migrating and nesting throughout the Southeastern U.S. NOAA says that since the largest threats to sea turtles like boats, fisherman and debris entanglement are off waterways, nesting habitats are able to thrive.

Has the change in human behavior benefited any other wildlife? Do you think that turtles will continue to thrive once folks can return to the beach and oceans?