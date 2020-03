Juno Beach had the first sea turtle nesting sighting. The season runs annually March through October. Loggerhead Marinelife Center staff keep a record of nests so that they can keep helping sea turtles.

They say all sea turtle species are either threatened or endangered and need to be monitored.

When a nest is found, sometimes it’s marked but not always since there are so many nests in Juno Beach.

Be on the lookout!