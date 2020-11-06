“Scrooged” Tops The List Of Best Christmas Movies Of All Time

It appears that the world has decided it’s the Christmas season, so let’s not fight it. “USA Today” put together a list of the 20 best Christmas movies of all time. And they put the BILL MURRAY classic “Scrooged” at the top.

Keep in mind these are THEATRICAL releases, so you won’t find any Hallmark movies, TV specials like “Rudolph” and “The Grinch”, or Netflix movies like “The Christmas Chronicles”. . .

1. “Scrooged” (1988)

2. “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

3. “Elf” (2003)

4. “Love Actually” (2003)

5. “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

6. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

7. “Die Hard” (1988) (Don’t even start . . . it counts!!!)

8. “The Apartment” (1960)

9. “A Christmas Carol” (1951)

10. “A Christmas Story” (1983)

11. “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940)

12. “Gremlins” (1984)

13. “White Christmas” (1954)

14. “Joyeux Noel” (2005)

15. “Lethal Weapon” (1987) (Hey, if “Die Hard” counts . . .)

16. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

17. “The Bishop’s Wife” (1947)

18. “The Ice Harvest” (2005)

19. “Home Alone” (1990)

20. “Arthur Christmas” (2011)