Scratch-Off Tickets from the Florida Lottery Listen to Win Contest Rules

Official Promotional Instructions

“WRMF”

A complete copy of these instructions can be obtained at the offices of “WRMF”, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.

No purchase necessary. Must be at least 18 years of age in order to participate and win. All contests are open to the general public, except for employees, agents, subsidiaries and affiliates of “WRMF”, other participating sponsors, their immediate families, household members and all other radio industry employees. Employees of the Florida Lottery and other persons prohibited by law from participating in the Florida Lottery are not eligible to participate. An individual may win an on-going contest only once per six-month period unless otherwise specifically stated. The contest will run from/through the following dates: 8/20/2018 – 8/24/2018 “WRMF” reserves the right to change any of this promotion and/or the promotional elements. “WRMF” will not change the promotion without consulting the Florida Lottery. A complete list of participating stations can be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the offices of “WRMF”. From August 20th-August 24, 2018, listeners will be prompted to listen for the cue to call “WRMF” and be the 10th caller in order to win a prize pack. Each prize pack includes: one (1) book of Florida Lottery Scratch-Off tickets ($2.00 per ticket, book valued at $300.) The retail value of each prize pack is $300.00. “WRMF” will select one (1) winner per day for five (5) days for a total of five (5) winners. All prizes are awarded “as is.” Prizes are nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for other prizes or cash. “WRMF” shall not be responsible for the failure of participating sponsors to deliver prizes as promised. All entrants and winners agree that “WRMF”, its affiliates and sponsors, shall have no liability and shall be held blameless for any injury, misfortune, or damage occurring to either persons or property as a result of entering, participating in, winning or losing any contest or as a result of the use or non-use of any prize received. All qualifying prizes must be claimed in person at “WRMF” studios during regular business hours and within 30 business days of winning, excluding holidays. After such time, a winner forfeits any right or claim to the prize, and “WRMF” will return all remaining prizes to the Florida Lottery. Government-issued identification must be presented to claim a prize. All winners agree that “WRMF”, their affiliates and sponsors may broadcast or publish their name, city of residence, photo, video tape, film or any other likeness, including their voice, recorded or live, for any reason “WRMF”, their affiliates and sponsors deems necessary without compensation. All winners will be further required to hold “WRMF” their affiliates and sponsors, blameless and without liability for such publication, broadcast or use. “WRMF” reserves the right to end a contest at any time upon advanced notice to the public. “WRMF” will consult the Florida Lottery prior to ending a contest. “WRMF” reserves the right to limit the number of times an individual may enter a contest or drawing. Violations of any of these instructions or attempts to win any contest by fraud, deception, or cheating shall be grounds for “WRMF” to disqualify that individual from participating in all current and future contests and events at the sole discretion of “WRMF” as well as forfeiture of any prize or prizes won by fraudulent means. A winners list may be obtained after May 1, 2016 by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the following address:

WRMF, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407