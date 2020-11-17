Scooter Braun Reportedly Sold Taylor Swift’s Masters for $300M

Scooter Braun has sold Taylor Swift’s masters from her time at Big Machine Records for over $300 million.

The two have been at odds for over a year and a half and his Ithaca Holdings LLC sold the masters rights to her first six albums to an unknown investment fund.

In a lengthy post on social media, Taylor said, that the masters “were not for sale to me.” She also went on to identify the investment fund as Shamrock Holdings and stated that she would have worked with them until she learned that would still make money off the deal.

The deal also included other talents on the Big Machine roster like Sheryl Crow, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, and more.

Do you think that Scooter did Taylor wrong? Do you think Taylor didn’t handle her business correctly?