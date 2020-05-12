Scooter Braun implies feud with Taylor Swift derailed his political aspirations

Dave Hogan

Dave HoganMusic manager Scooter Braun says that his potential career in politics was derailed by his feud with Taylor Swift.

In an May interview with GQ Magazine, Braun was giving his perspective of what the music industry will look like post COVID-19 before opening up about his ongoing battle with the Miss Americana star.

It was previously reported by Vanity Fair that the 38-year-old mogul was mulling over the possibility of running in California's upcoming gubernatorial election.

"Public office is something I’ve thought about in the past, but only because I get very frustrated by a lack of leadership," Braun revealed to GQ. "The reason I have shied away from it is because I have young children and I have to be careful."

The record executive, without mentioning Taylor, then implied that his feud with the singer influenced his decision.

"Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don’t know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me," he detailed. "I don’t know if I’m comfortable being in public office knowing the amount of ridicule and exposure you get and I don’t know if I want to put my children through that."

As previously reported, Braun acquired Taylor's former record company, Big Machine -- and, by extension, ownership of her master recordings up until her album Reputation.

The same day the deal was announced, Taylor lamented in an emotional Tumblr post that the buyout was her "worst case scenario" and accused Braun of being a manipulative bully.

Braun later pleaded in a lengthy Instagram message for Taylor to reconsider the language she was using against him, claiming it was leading to fans sending death threats to his family.

So far, neither side has been willing to acquiesce.

