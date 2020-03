Nope! Not me!

Get PAID to have coronavirus: Scientists in London will pay volunteers £3,500 to be infected in experiments to develop a vaccine https://t.co/EcaNynVRty — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 9, 2020

Scientists need to test out Coronavirus cures on people and will pay good money for it. You’ll get £3,500 (4,500) and have to be quarantined a few weeks.

But seriously, how much would it take for you to do this?