Scientists Create Spinach Plants That Can Send Emails

Researchers at MIT have been working on the truly important stuff – teaching spinach plants how to send emails.

Engineers used nanotechnology to develop plants that can emit a flourescent signal. When that signal is picked up by an infrared camera, an email is sent to researchers. They say the technology could potentially be used to detect explosives and send off a warning signal. It could also be used to detect pollution. It’s all part of the emerging research field known as ‘plant nanobionics’.

If you had an email-sending spinach plant, what kind of emails would you have it send?