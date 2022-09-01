Save Your Burgs: The Weeknd launches ﻿After Hours Til Dawn﻿ menu with Postmates and Monty’s Good Burger

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd is stepping into the kitchen and whipping up a special treat to celebrate his tour.

In celebration of his weekend stint at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Billboard reports the Grammy winner teamed with Postmates and Monty’s Good Burger for a tasty collaboration. This one-time-only menu centers around a plant-based burger served on a brioche bun and slathered with chipotle ketchup and pickles.

It also comes with tater tots with a spicy habanero-flavored dipping sauce as well as a limited-edition lemonade with activated charcoal in it.

The special meal will cost you $27.99 on Postmates and will also be wrapped up in limited edition packaging celebrating The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour.

In addition, Monty’s Good Burger will be serving up a once-only After Hours shake, retailing at $9.99, that’s flavored with white chocolate and cherries.

Those who want to try the special menu but may not want to cough up the cash can hit up Monty’s located on Los Angeles’ Third Street to possibly snag one of a limited amount of free meals.

Those who pick up the free grub will be entered to win tickets to see The Weeknd perform on September 3.

Sales will benefit the XO Humanitarian Fund, which is run by the United Nations World Food Programme. This charity is focused on ending hunger and provides food to those struggling with famine.

The Weeknd said in a statement, “For the XO Humanitarian Fund we thought it would be amazing to be able to donate money to people suffering from hunger through our work with World Food Program USA and have an After Hours late night meal from one of our favorite places in LA.”

