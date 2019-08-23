Save the date: Justin and Hailey's wedding party to take place Sept. 30 in South Carolina

iStock/bubaoneIt's been rumored that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were planning a religious wedding ceremony and reception for September and now it appears to be true -- so rent your tux and be prepared to travel south.

People magazine says a source has confirmed that the two -- who secretly married in New York City last September -- will indeed say their vows again next month.

"Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well,” the source dishes. "They always planned to have one. They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”

As for the details, TMZ claims that Justin and Hailey's "Save the Date" notices have gone out, and they call for the event to take place September 30 in South Carolina.

People's source confirms this, and adds that the wedding will take place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina. According to the source, Justin likes staying at another Montage location in Laguna Beach, California.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the source claims. “He [has] many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

The source adds, “Hailey’s wedding planner is working with local vendors to create the most special ceremony and celebration.”

