Sarah Hyland of “Modern Family” Gets Extremely Personal With Ellen

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland appeared on the Ellen show yesterday! I just love her!

During the chat, Hyland said that her health issues led to thoughts of suicide. A series of surgeries had her “very, very, very close” to taking her life.

Hyland said, “It ended up being myself that got me out of that. I had to do it on my own. I told myself I had to do it on my own.”

When she told a friend about her thoughts, that’s when she realized there was a problem. Hyland said, “Just saying it out loud helped immensely because I kept it to myself for months and months at a time. I didn’t want anybody to know that I was that close, because if they knew they would try to persuade me.”