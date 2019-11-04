Sara Bareilles to make West End debut in 'Waitress' this January

Josh Lehrer

Josh LehrerSara Bareilles has played the lead role many times on Broadway in Waitress, the hit show for which she wrote the music. Now she'll be doing the same thing in the U.K.'s answer to Broadway: London's West End.

"Sweetest announcement alert! Thrilled to share that I’m headed over the pond to play Jenna with my #WaitressLondon family for 6 weeks starting 1/27 in the West End!" Sara tweeted.

"I am so excited to tell you that I am going to use my passport in the new year because I am coming to the West End, my West End debut, to play Jenna in Waitress the musical!" Sara says in a video posted on her socials along with her announcement. One of her best friends, Broadway star Gavin Creel, will join her in the cast, playing Dr. Pomatter.

On Broadway, Waitress will close January 5. Through November 24, the lead role of Jenna is being played by season six American Idol champ Jordin Sparks. From November 25 through January 5, Jenna will be played by another American Idol alum: Katharine McPhee.

A new Waitress North American tour starts November 12 in Vancouver, Canada.

