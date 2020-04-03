Sara Bareilles reveals was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now fully recovered

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboSara Bareilles revealed on Thursday that she had the COVID-19 coronavirus and has now fully recovered.

In a video posted to her official Instagram account, the 40-year-old Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and Broadway star made the announcement while walking around New York City, “Just wanted to check in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do.”

“I had [COVID-19], just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know,” she continued. “I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love."

The Waitress writer added that she is spending her days now "being really grateful for every easy breath...and every day that I get to be walking around."

She ended her candid announcement by wishing fans "Lots of love you guys. Take care of yourselves.”

Bareilles didn’t elaborate on how she contracted the virus, nor did she name it directly or provide any further details.

However, in the caption she disclosed that, "This is so scary. I'm so scared."

New York City has become the epicenter of the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak, with 49,707 diagnosed cases and 1,562 deaths as of Thursday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.