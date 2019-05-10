Sara Bareilles releases “Shiny,” an ode to moms on Mother’s Day

Epic Records

Epic RecordsSara Bareilles has a very special Mother’s Day gift for moms everywhere.

The singer has released a new track called “Shiny,” which is designed to give moms a glimpse at how their children see them.

“Surprise! In honor of Mother’s Day this weekend, I’m sharing my new song SHINY,” Sara tweets. “It’s about wanting moms to see how special they really are. Share your favorite photo with your mom using #ShinyFriday & your photo may be included in something sweet on Sunday.”

She also posted a sweet tribute to her own mom, complete with a photo slideshow.

“Mom. She is many things. Hilarious. Kind. Generous. Talented. Loyal. Patient,” she writes. “Sometimes she spends so much time letting others shine she forgets how shiny she is. Solid Gold, baby. I love you mom.”

The song is a standalone track and does not appear on her recently-released album, Amidst the Chaos.

