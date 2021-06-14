Sara Bareilles reacts to ‘Girls5Eva’ season two pickup: “We’re officially TWO hit wonders!”

Peacock

Sara Bareilles’ Peacock series, Girls5Eva, has officially been renewed for season two, and she’s clearly very excited by the news.

“We’re officially TWO hit wonders!” Sara wrote on Instagram Monday. “I cannot believe how lucky I feel to say that I will be back with my girls for Season 2 of #Girls5eva, only on @PeacockTV!”

She continued, “Thank you all for watching and for your love for the insane and heart filled world of #girls5eva. You brought us back!!! I have no words for the generosity of [creator Meredith Scardino] and my cast mates who have become dear friends.”

The Tina Fey-produced comedy is about the former members of a ‘90s girl group — played by Sara, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry — reuniting 20 years later. They decide to give their pop star dreams another go, but this time with a more empowering approach. Season one of the show debuted on May 6.

On her own Instagram page, Busy shared screenshots of the cast finding out about the season two pickup via FaceTime and wrote, “We’re SO EXCITED WE CAN’T WAIT!!!!!”

