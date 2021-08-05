Sara Bareilles’ ‘Little Voice’ canceled at Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Sara Bareilles’ Little Voice won’t be around to sing for another season on Apple TV+.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show has been cancelled by the streamer after just one season. It marks Apple TV+’s first cancellation.

Sara was one of the executive producers on the show and composed the show’s original songs. The series, named after Sara’s 2007 debut album and based on some of her real-life experiences, followed an up-and-coming singer/songwriter named Bess as she tries to make it in New York City.

While it’s sad news for Little Voice, Sara’s other show, Girls5Eva, has been picked up for season two on Peacock. Sara is also set to reprise her lead role in Waitress on Broadway next month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.