Sara Bareilles isn't engaged…but send her gifts anyway

ABC/Paula LoboOver the weekend, Sara Bareilles celebrated her three-year anniversary with her boyfriend Joe Tippett...but then had to quickly explain to fans that they aren't planning to walk down the aisle any time soon.

Initially, Sarah posted some photos of herself and Joe, and wrote, "3 years. Feels like 3 hundred. Can’t wait for it to be forever."

That last line made many people think that Sara was announcing her engagement, though, so she had to quickly backtrack. According to People, on her Instagram Story, she said, "We are not engaged, just in love. Note to self; don’t use the word 'forever' in posts about your relationship because boy, do you get texts about it!”

She then posted a photo of her ringless hand, and wrote, "Not engaged everyone but thank you for all the cute wishes and the reminder that my post may have [misled] you. Haha sorrryyyyyyy.”

In the caption, she wrote, "Haha. WE ARE NOT ENGAGED. we are very engaging though. Please send gifts."

According to People, Sara and Joe met while working on the Broadway musical Waitress. She wrote the music, and during the show's out-of-town tryout in Massachusetts, he played Earl, the controlling husband of the show's main character, Jenna. He eventually played the role on Broadway in 2017.

Tippett will next be seen in Lifetime's biopic Patsy & Loretta, about the friendship between country singers Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.

