Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Megan Trainor write music for new Apple TV+ animated series 'Central Park'

Apple MusicSara Bareilles and Meghan Trainor are among the stars contributing music to Central Park, a new animated musical comedy on Apple TV+.

The show focuses on The Tillermans, a family that lives in New York City's Central Park and tries to stop a hotel heiress from turning the park into condos. The voice cast includes Josh Gad -- who's one of the show's creators -- as well as Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. Each episode features three to six original songs, which will be released on the show's soundtrack.



Sara wrote a song for episode two, called “Weirdos Make Great Superheroes," while Meghan's contribution is a song from episode eight, "I’m in a Perfect Relationship." Sara also wrote the music for another Apple TV+ project, Little Voice, premiering in July.

Cyndi Lauper has written two songs for episode four, while Fiona Apple has penned a song for episode 10 called "New York Doesn't Like Your Face." Other contributors include famed Disney composer Alan Menken, Darren Criss, and R&B star Anthony Hamilton.

The first two episodes of the new animated musical comedy series are available now on Apple TV+. New episodes will debut weekly on the streaming service. The Central Park soundtrack is also available now. Apple Music will also feature the show and its songs on a dedicated site.

By Andrea Dresdale

