Sara Bareilles announces 'Waitress' will be ending its Broadway run: "Such a bittersweet moment"

The hit Broadway musical will have its closing performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5 after a four-year run, the producers announced Tuesday. Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music for the show and also starred in it, shared her feelings on the show's end on Instagram

“It is such a bittersweet moment to say goodbye to our home on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theater, but I am reflecting upon this enormously magical time with a tremendous amount of gratitude...and smiling through tears,” she writes.

She goes on to thank the cast, the crew and the fans, saying the experience has made a “profound and unforgettable” impact on her life.

“The run of Waitress on Broadway has far surpassed my expectations and I am so very proud of what we were able to create here in New York City, but I am still so moved and delighted by the knowledge that our show will continue to have a big, beautiful life in other cities around the world, and on tour,” Sara adds.

The Tony-nominated show, based on the 2007 indie movie of the same name, debuted on Broadway in 2016 and became the first musical in Broadway history with an all-female principal creative team.

The show is currently playing on London’s West End and the first national tour is scheduled to run through August. It's also set to open in Australia and Holland in 2020 and Japan in 2021.

