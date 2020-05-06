Sandals Has Their Plan To Open Their Resorts!

I for one, am READY!! Sandals has been my favorite resort to vacation! I’ve been to Sandals in the Bahamas, and twice in Jamaica! The absolute most relaxing vacation you can EVER go on! The food, the service, the luxury, the views….I could go on and on!

The pic above I took at Sandals Jamaica on the “sexy south coast”!

so yes, Sandals resorts have announced their reopening dates and steps that will be taken to keep guests safe as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandals’ plan is to open their resorts in Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, St Lucia, and Turks & Caicos on June 4 and will open their Bahamas properties on July 1.

If you plan to visit, know that there will be new health and safety measures for guests that visit, and all employees will be required to wear masks.

Employees will also have their temperature taken and can only wear uniforms going to work and leaving work.

How do you feel about traveling out of the country amid the pandemic? I feel good about it, we all know how to act, how to keep ourselves save and to be smart. With all the time hotels all over the country, and world, have been closed, I’m sure they have been cleaned from top to bottom and also have new systems in effect to keep everyone safe.

