SAND! It Gets Everywhere! Check Out These Hacks For Sand Removal With Ease!

While fun in the sun is almost a must during the summer, hitting the beach means you will inevitably track sand into every crack and crevice of your home and car.

But thanks to one British mom’s simple hack, you can leave the vacuum in the closet.

Taking to the parent site Mumsnet, the woman reveals that talcum powder sprinkled on feet will soak up the sand making it easy to brush right off.

Several noted in the comments that the trick works well, even if some passing by gave weird looks. Or how about the lady in the video with the sponge bucket!?

Got any good beach hacks to share?