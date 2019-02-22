Samsung’s New Folding Phone Has A Hefty Price Tag

Hate having to lug around both a tablet and a phone that is nearly as large as one? That may no longer be a problem this spring thanks to Samsung.The smartphone giant wants to shake up the industry this year, announcing Wednesday a foldable phone will be out on April 26. But this kind of convenience will cost you.

Called the Galaxy Fold, the smart device looks like a regular phone with a 4.6-inch screen when bent in half but can expand to a full 7.3-inch screen capable of running three apps simultaneously. Pushing the limits on what people will pay, when the Fold hits stores, it will carry a $1,980 price tag.

How much is too much when it comes to buying a phone? Does this feature sound like something you’d need? How about in the future?