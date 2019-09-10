Sam Smith's "Stay with Me" reaches one billion streams

The singer announced on Twitter Tuesday that the song has reached one billion streams.

"Seems like yesterday that me, @jimmynapes & @Tourist wrote 'Stay With Me'," Sam writes. "I remember playing it to friends & family. Feeling so proud and excited. Incredibly surreal & mad feeling knowing that our little kid's been streamed over 1 BILLION F****** TIMES. Wild wild wild. Wild life."

The song has become one of Sam's most successful singles, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the U.K. Singles Chart.

"Stay with Me," the Darkchild version produced by Rodney Jerkins, won two Grammys: Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Currently, Sam has two singles out: "Dancing with a Stranger," his duet with Normani, and "How Do You Sleep." He's also featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Judy Garland biopic Judy, duetting with the movie's star Renee Zellweger on the song "Get Happy." That album's out September 27.

