Sam Smith's new single "How Do You Sleep" coming July 19

Mike Marsland/WireImageAfter a mysterious post on social media advertising something called the "No Sleep Club" --- complete with a phone number that offers you a sleep analysis if you call it -- Sam Smith has announced that he's releasing a new single. It's called "How Do You Sleep" and it'll be out July 19.

A new Instagram account called @HowDoYouSleep features a number of night, dream and sleep-related posts, along with captions that appear to be lines from the song, such as "How do you sleep when you lie to me" and "All that shame and all that danger."

"How Do You Sleep" was co-written by Sam with famed songwriter/producer Max Martin, as well as frequent Ariana Grande collaborator Savon Kotecha and songwriter/producer ILYA, who's worked on hits like Ellie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do" and Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood."

It's not clear if this song is a stand-alone, or a release from an upcoming album. Sam's last album, The Thrill of It All, came out in 2017. His most recent single is his current hit "Dancing with a Stranger," a duet with Normani.

In other Sam Smith news, Celine Dion has responded to Sam's recent post which shows him freaking out and almost crying as he watches her perform in London's Hyde Park. In both English and French, she tweeted, "Thanks for coming to my show ! It was so great to meet you."

