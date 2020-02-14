Sam Smith wigs out in new video for "To Die For"; album available for pre-order now

Capitol Records

Capitol Records"Gorgeous people...'TO DIE FOR' is yours now, so happy," says Sam Smith. "I poured my heart and soul into this song and I can't express how excited I am to sing it live one day soon."

The Grammy-winning star released their new single, "To Die For," on Friday, along with a haunting video. In the clip, we see a wig store in L.A., where all the mannequin heads in the window have wigs on them except for one, which looks like Sam. The bald mannequin head starts singing the ballad, about longing for love, as happy couples and families stroll by, oblivious to his loneliness.

"Couples holding hands on a runway/They're all posing in a picture frame/While my world's crashing down," the mannequin sings. "Solo shadow on a sidewalk/Just want somebody to die for."

At the end of the video, the wig store's window is empty except for the mannequin head. Then, a guy comes along with a baseball bat, smashes the window, grabs the head and walks away with it.

Sam notes, "This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day."

The theme of the song is underscored by a dialogue sample from the 2001 movie Donnie Darko that runs throughout the track, which features a woman asking, "Does that scare you?" and a man replying, "I don't want to be alone."

Sam's new album, also called To Die For, is due May 1 and available for pre-order now. If you do, you'll get downloads of "To Die For," as well as Sam's recent singles "How Do You Sleep?," the Donna Summer cover "I Feel Love," "Fire on Fire" -- which Sam recorded for the latest version of Watership Down -- and the smash Normani collaboration, "Dancing with a Stranger."

