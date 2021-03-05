Sam Smith to release 'Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Studios' on March 19

Last year, Sam Smith celebrated the release of his latest album Love Goes by performing a livestreamed performance from London’s famous Abbey Road Studios. Now, they’re releasing the entire performance as a live album.

“I’ve seen all your comments and messages about this, so I’m so excited to announce my live album Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios, will be released on March 19th!!” Sam writes in a note to fans.

“It was an incredible experience creating the show with my band and team, and it was so special being able to celebrate the album release with so many of you around the world,” they add.

The album features 12 tracks, including Sam’s latest hit “Diamonds,” and their smash hits “Dancing with a Stranger” and “Stay With Me,” as well as tracks from Love Goes and other singles. There’s also a cover of Cyndi Lauper‘s classic “Time After Time.”

Here’s the track listing for Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios:

“Diamonds”

“Dancing with a Stranger”

“Promises”

“Too Good at Goodbyes”

“Lay Me Down”

“My Oasis” (ft. Jade Anouka)

“Time After Time”

“How Do You Sleep?”

“For the Lover That I Lost”

“Kids Again”

“Love Goes” (ft. Labrinth)

“Stay With Me”

