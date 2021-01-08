Sam Smith to participate in virtual "Music Feeds" charity festival

Sam Smith is the biggest name participating in a two-day online charity festival this month called Music Feeds.

The festival, which takes place January 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. U.K. time each night and a single ticket — which costs $17.50 — gets you access to both nights. It features one-of-a-kind performances that have been specially recorded by more than 40 artists, including Sam.

Net proceeds from the ticket sales will be split between three different charities: FareShare, which fights food poverty, and Stagehand and Help Musicians, both of which support musicians and live production workers who’ve been hugely impacted by the shutdown of the touring industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam released their highly-anticipated album Love Goes last year; at the time, he also staged a livestream performance from London’s famed Abbey Road studios.

A few days ago, following the most recent stay-at-home order in their home country of Great Britain, Sam tweeted, “How to Get Away with Murder is honestly getting me through lockdown.”

“If anyone needs something to watch, I can’t express enough how good it is. Viola Davis has my heart forever,” they continued.



Acknowledging that the ABC series actually went off the air last May, Sam added, “P.s. I know I’m late to the party. Don’t judge me. I’m here now.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.