Sam Smith shares extended tease of new single, “Love Me More”

We have less than a week to go before we finally hear Sam Smith‘s new music and, on Friday, the singer released an extended clip of their new single, “Love Me More.”

The 30-second clip is exclusively on TikTok, which allows users to add it as a sound effect to their videos.

“Have you ever felt like being somebody else?/ Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health/ Every day I’m trying not to hate myself/ But, lately, it’s not hurting like it did before/ Maybe I am learning how to love me more,” Sam sings over soft, church-like organ that swells as his voice intensifies.

Prior to releasing the clip, Sam took to Instagram to further tease their new music, saying “There’s something really beautiful and serendipitous to me about us coming together and making this record.” Images show the lengths Sam went through to get the perfect take — even if it called for singing outside in the pouring rain.

“Love Me More” arrives April 28 and will mark Sam’s first original single since 2020, their last being “The Lighthouse Keeper,” which dropped November 20 as part of their The Holly & the Ivy EP.

