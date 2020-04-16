Sam Smith reveals they likely had COVID-19: "I didn't get tested but I know I had it"

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImageSam Smith is pretty sure they had COVID-19, even though they never got tested.

The singer tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that they and their sister began showing symptoms around the same time.

“I didn’t get tested but I know I had it,” Sam told Zane via FaceTime. “Everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it.”

Sam and their sister decided to self-isolate for three weeks and now, thankfully, they are both recovered. “I’ve got an older [grandmother], so we didn’t want to risk anything,” the singer said.

As for how Sam's been coping in quarantine, Sam says for the first two weeks they “just wanted to sing” around the house. “But then I lost that a week later, I didn’t wanna sing,” Sam laughs.

At midnight, Sam and Demi Lovato are releasing their new collab, “I’m Ready,” which Sam describes to Zane Lowe as “2020 ABBA.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



