Sam Smith releases haunting lyric video for "To Die For"

Sam Smith has released the lyric video for their new single, "To Die For."

The black-and-white clip features images of couples kissing or holding hands, interspersed with close-ups of Sam’s face.

"Couples holding hands on a runway/They're all posing in a picture frame/Whilst my world's crashing down," they sing on the track. "Solo shadow on a sidewalk/Just want somebody to die for."

“Can't wait to sing along with you,” Sam tweeted after posting the lyric video.

Sam's new album, also called To Die For, is due May 1 and available for pre-order now.

