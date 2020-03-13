Sam Smith releases acoustic version of "To Die For"

Capitol RecordsSam Smith has released a haunting acoustic version of their latest single, “To Die For.”

The singer also filmed the live recording of the song in Los Angeles, where we see them singing the melancholy tune with just a piano and cello as accompaniment.

"Couples holding hands on a runway/They're all posing in a picture frame/Whilst my world's crashing down," Sam sings on the track. "Solo shadow on a sidewalk/Just want somebody to die for."

The original version of “To Die For” was released on Valentine’s Day as the first single off Sam’s upcoming album of the same name, due out May 1.

“I poured my heart and soul into this song,” Sam tweeted when the song was first released. “So happy #ToDieFor is yours now & I can’t express how excited I am to sing this live one day soon.”

