Sam Smith promises to do a "little sing-song" for fans who are self-quarantining

Walter Pfeiffer

Walter Pfeiffer

Like so many other artists, Sam Smith is planning to use their time in quarantine to provide some music for fans.

Checking in via social media, the "Stay with Me" singer said, "This is a weird, weird, weird time, oh my gosh! Very very strange. I'm currently in my house, I've got a bit of headache and I've got allergies. But I think I'm alright, but I'm going to stay inside to be safe."

They go on to say how important it is for everyone to be kind to each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how we should "remain a unit and to look out for each other -- especially for all the older people right now in the world."

"I’m worried about my nan, there’s so many people I’m worried about," they added. "And we’ve just really got to look out for each other and be patient and be giving and share things: Share food, people!"

Sam continued, "The only thing I can do is sing so if I'm better in a few days, I'm gonna sing and I’m going to play some songs and just record them and hopefully we can all have a little sing-song together."

"I think it would be really, really nice," they added. "I think we all need it and, you know, in a time like this, music is a really, really beautiful thing."

Sam's new album, To Die For, is due to arrive June 5.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Thinking of you all x pic.twitter.com/xzSl0QURlM — Sam Smith (@samsmith) March 18, 2020





Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

