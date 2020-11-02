Sam Smith opens up about their sexuality: "I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with"

Alasdair McLellan

Singer Sam Smith revealed more about their sexuality in a candid interview over the weekend.

The “Stay with Me” singer, who came out as gay in 2014, revealed that they are open to dating people of all genders and gender identities.

Smith, in an emotionally open interview with British paper The Sun, explained, “I’ve never really kind of played by the rule book. I love people and whoever I fall for, that’s who I fall for. I don’t know who that’s going to be.”

The Grammy Award winner went onto explain that it’s “a freeing thing – to not be limited to one category of person.”

While Smith doesn’t know if they will fall in love next with a man, woman or someone who identifies as nonbinary, they affirmed, “I generally have never really thought about people, any human beings, in rigid terms.”

“I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with,” the “Dancing with a Stranger” artist furthered. “I’ve always felt the way I’ve felt.”

As for matters of the heart, Smith admits they don’t foresee a significant other in their life anytime soon.

“I’m too busy, if I’m honest, to facilitate any sort of relationship,” they confessed. “I’m trying to look at all experiences now as a wonderful thing. Fame in general, it takes a minute to get your head round it. I think it’s just going to take a little bit longer for me to find someone.”

Still, that’s not stopping Smith from looking ahead to when they inevitably do find someone special.

“I feel this, like, eagerness to just have fun in my life and I feel like I’ve got so much more to explore in terms of love and relationships and music and all these things,” they expressed. “I’m just open and ready.”

By Megan Stone

