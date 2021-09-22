Sam Smith is working on new music and learning “for the first time ever to TAKE MY TIME”

Capitol

In a letter to fans, Sam Smith reveals that they’ve got new music in the pipeline, and that they’ve learned some valuable lessons from the events of the past year and a half.

“It feels like a life time has gone by since I’ve seen you and I really want you to know I miss you all desperately,” Sam writes, adding, “Over the past 18 months, I honestly didn’t know who I was without you.”

They continue, “I’m writing from California where I’ve been busy writing and working on new music for a few weeks. It’s the first time I’ve been outside of the U.K. since the beginning of 2020, and while it feels strange…it feels massively exciting to be creating something new again. I can’t wait for you to hear the magic that’s happening.”

The “Dancing with a Stranger” star declares, “I’m learning for the first time ever to TAKE MY TIME and that new approach is SO exciting. [2020’s] Love Goes [album] was a time of change in my life, both personally and professionally. I want this next album to celebrate where I ended up after Love Goes. I want it to celebrate my strength and will forever be grateful for your patience and support.”

Sam then notes that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated hardships, “We have all GROWN. No matter what has happened, we are all two years older, wiser and more experienced in this weird and wonderful thing called life.”

They add, “I’ve ceased trying to gain control of the things that we just can’t…life is still going to do whatever the hell it wants. And our only real job in this is to survive, to help others survive too and to try keep smiling while we do it.”

