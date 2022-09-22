Sam Smith has entered their “villain era”

Capitol Records

Sam Smith is rocking some newly-bleached blonde hair and a dark new aura for their new music chapter, which the Grammy winner warns is their “villain era.”

Speaking to ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿, Sam cautioned, “It’s time for my villain era, I think. Time to get sexy.”

The singer is about to unleash their new song “Unholy,” which drops September 22 at 10 p.m. PT. “It’s amazing. It’s so exciting,” Sam raved. “It’s just the chorus that’s out there, so I can’t wait for you to hear the song. It’s a wild song.”

As for why “Unholy” will stand out from the rest of Sam’s music, they teased, “It’s a theater show in one song, and I’m so proud of it.”

The British superstar is very excited to see just how many people on TikTok have already resonated with “Unholy,” even though the song hasn’t been released in full. “That’s the beauty of music, I’m not in control of that. I make music, write songs, throw them out in the air, and hope that it touches people,” Sam said of the positive feedback. “So I’m very happy when it does.”

So, why is Sam trading in the pining love songs for villainy? They say it’s time to not only make a comeback, but to really control the narrative about who they are.

“After COVID, everyone’s feeling hungry to be around people again, and see people, so I’m definitely feeling that,” they said. “I’ve had a transitional three years in my life. I turned 30, I think I know what I want to say now, I think I know who I am a bit more, and I’m ready to have fun.”

A teaser clip of “Unholy,” which also features vocals from Kim Petras, was first teased August 18 and went viral on TikTok.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.