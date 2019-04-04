Sam Smith gives himself a "Naked Day" to "celebrate this bod"

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Samir Hussein/WireImageSam Smith continued his journey of body positivity this week by having what he dubbed a “Naked Day.”

He posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram and explained, “For my entire life I have always hated being naked. Today I decided to have a naked day and spend the day in my room and watch TV and read and eat what I want and just celebrate this bod.”

Sam said the experience was “so empowering and wonderful and f****** FUN.”

“I think everyone should have a naked day once in a while and celebrate that beautiful human body of yours. LET IT ALL HANG OUT PEOPLE," he wrote.

A couple of day before his “naked day,” Sam posted another shirtless selfie, even though he wasn’t feeling his best that day.

“Feeling bloated and gross after my flight so thought I’d post a mirror selfie of my sexy bloated boobies coz we are friends. Finally,” he wrote.

In a recent interview for Jameela Jamil’s “I Weigh” movement, Sam opened up about his lifelong battle with body image, revealing he'd had liposuction at age 12.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.