Sam Smith gets meaningful new tattoo

Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

Sam Smith’s got a brand new tattoo with major significance.

The new ink, posted by Sam’s London-based tattoo artist Miles Langford, depicts a person with short hair dressed only in underwear and wearing high heels as they look at their reflection in a mirror.

The image on Sam’s upper arm is seemingly a representation of the singer’s own gender identity journey. Sam came out as non-binary in 2019 and now uses the pronouns they/them.

The new tat could also represent the singer’s struggles with body image, which they’ve previously been open about.

Neither Sam nor their tattoo artist have commented on the meaning behind the tattoo yet, instead letting the art speak for itself.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.