Sam Smith & Demi Lovato going live with fans on YouTube today ahead of video premiere

Capitol RecordsAhead of the release of their new single and video, "I'm Ready," Sam Smith and Demi Lovato will be chatting with fans live on YouTube later today.

You can submit questions for Sam and Demi in the comments section at the link for the chat, which starts at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT. It's part of YouTube's Jam with Me Playlist. The video itself will premiere at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

As previously reported, "I'm Ready" is officially being released on Friday, but it appears that the release will take place when the clock strikes midnight in the U.K., where Sam lives, so those in North America will get it a bit early. That's because the chat starts at 11:45 p.m. British Standard Time.

Meanwhile, Sam will be one of the dozens of artists who'll appear on this Saturday's One World: Together at Home global broadcast, along with Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys and many more.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.