Sam Smith/Demi Lovato collaboration coming Friday

Longtime mutual fans Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are dropping a song together this week.

On Sunday, Sam tweeted to Demi, "You ready?" to which she replied, "I'm ready." Sam also tweeted on Sunday that they'd be announcing something Monday and tagged Demi.

Demi's manager Scooter Braun then got into the act, tweeting, "This week!! #SamxDemi."

The song itself is called "I'm Ready," and it'll be here on April 17. The artwork shows Sam and Demi wearing matching white jumpsuits with medals around their necks. The video drops on Friday too.

Sam tweeted, "Incredibly happy to release this song with my gorgeous and talented friend. I love you Demi!! Can't wait for you all to hear it THIS FRIDAY xx."

A few days ago, Sam posted a Polaroid of himself and Demi hugging each other, with the caption, "S + D 4 eva."

As Billboard notes, back in 2017, Sam gave a thumbs-up to a cover of their song "Too Good at Goodbyes" that Demi recorded for a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session, and Demi said she was "dying to collaborate" with them.

When Sam announced that they were delaying the release of their new album, they also said, "I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I'm incredibly excited about."

