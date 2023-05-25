Sam Smith cancels more shows due to vocal issues

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

After unexpectedly canceling their Manchester show after just four songs, Sam Smith has announced they’ll be canceling their next two shows as well due to vocal issues.

Sam posted a message to his social media saying that Thursday night’s show in Glasgow and Saturday night’s show in Birmingham, U.K. have been scrapped. Refunds will be available at points of purchase for those two shows, as well for as the Manchester show.

“Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice,” the message reads. “If they take some rest they will be able to perform again.”

Sam added a caption to the post, writing, “I’m so sorry,” with a broken heart emoji.

Sam had promised a surprise for the audience at the Manchester show, presumably involving the new collab with Madonna that they’d teased earlier on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.