Sam Smith cancels concert after 4 songs: “Something was really wrong”

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Fans were wishing Sam Smith would stay with them after the English singer had to cut his concert short on Wednesday.

Smith performed four songs at Manchester’s AO Arena before abruptly ending his show, citing vocal issues.

Taking to their Instagram Story on Wednesday, they began, “Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly.”

“I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” the “Unholy” singer continued. “Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.”

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong,” they explained. “I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t.”

“I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry x,” they concluded.

The news comes after Smith and Madonna teased a mystery collaboration. Earlier on Wednesday, both artists posted a brief video clip that read “Sam and Madonna,” with what sounds like each of their voices saying their own names, on their Instagram pages.

Smith’s next tour stop is in Glasgow on Thursday, May 25. It’s unknown if he will be able to perform.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.