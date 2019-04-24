Sam Smith cancels "Billboard" Music Awards performance due to vocal strain

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesAfter cancelling his South African shows due to vocal strain last week, Sam Smith has now been forced to cancel more upcoming performances – including his planned Billboard Music Awards performance next week.

According to a statement posted to his social media, the singer's “medical specialists are requiring him to have further rest.”

“Regrettably this means that he will be unable to perform at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend or the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas next week,” the statement continues.

“We apologize for the disappointment for those affected, but the primary focus at this time needs to be on Sam’s recovery and health,” it concludes.

Less than an hour into his Cape Town show on April 16, Sam left the stage after straining his voice. He was supposed to play five stops in South Africa in total.

He had been set to perform “Dancing with a Stranger” with Normani at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, which would have been his first time performing at the ceremony.

