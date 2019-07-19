Sam Smith asks "How Do You Sleep?" in new single & video

Capitol Records

Capitol RecordsAs promised in a series of cryptic social media posts over the past two weeks, Sam Smith late Thursday night released his new single, "How Do You Sleep?," and a video to go with it.

The mid-tempo ballad has Sam calling out a lover for being untruthful to him.

"Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?/All that shame and all that danger/I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight," Sam sings in the chorus.

The video opens with a pensive-looking Sam sitting listless and alone in a video studio, before he's literally dragged off of the set. But he comes to life as the music starts and ten male dancers surround him, moving to the music -- Sam even busts out some sultry moves himself. The video ends with him embraced by the dancers as he pointedly wipes away a tear, as if he's over the drama.

“This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free," Sam says in a statement. "More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video. Time to dance darlings x.”

"How Do You Sleep?" was co-written by Sam with famed songwriter/producer Max Martin, as well as frequent Ariana Grande collaborator Savon Kotecha and songwriter/producer ILYA, who's worked on hits like Ellie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do" and Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood."

It's not clear if this song is a stand-alone, or a release from a forthcoming album. Sam's last album, The Thrill of It All, came out in 2017. His most recent single is his current hit "Dancing with a Stranger," a duet with Normani.

"How Do You Sleep?" is available now from all the usual digital outlets.

