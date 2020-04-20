Sam Smith and John Legend Did a Duet During “Together at Home”

One of the smoothest performances from Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home live-streaming event was Sam Smith and John Legend belting out “Stand By Me.”

Legend kicked off the song at his home piano alongside a multitude of Grammys behind him, then Sam Smith joined in, also with Grammys as his backdrop. The two artists collaborated through Zoom, like we all do these days, and the performance was nothing short of perfect, now if we can just get their duet on streaming platforms so we can listen to it obsessively.

What was your favorite performance from One World: Together At Home?